Better lighting sought on busy link road

Kottivakkam Kuppam Road wears a dim look after sunset, for the past three weeks, as most of the street lights on the stretch are not fucntioning.

It is a two kilometres stretch, one that connects New Beach Road in Thiruvanmiyur with Kaveri Nagar Road in Kottivakkam. Therefore, it witnesses heavy traffic movement for most part of the day.

Motorists now rely on the headlights of their vehicles and pedestrians rely on the lanterns kept by pushcart vendors along the western side of the road. Also, there is no footpath on this road.

What is more annoying is the haphazard parking of vehicles on both sides of the road. They hamper free flow of traffic. Also, there are many protruding manholes on this stretch, especially near Kaveri Nagar.

To avoid hitting the manholes, motorists swerve left and right, to the dismay of the motorists coming from the opposite side of the road.

“Besides a backbreaking drive, the tyres of our vehicles get damaged when we use this road,” says M. Bala, a resident of Raja Garden in Kottivakkam. A Greater Chennai Corporation official says that the needful will be done at the earliest.