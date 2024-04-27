GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Better lighting, garbage clearance sought at North Avenue in Kesavaperumal Puram

April 27, 2024 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST

Rajalakshmi V.

North Avenue at Kesavaperumal Puram in RA Puram has become a focal point of concern, marred by the overwhelming stench of discarded waste and the eerie darkness shrouding its streets at night.

In spite of having adequate garbage bins, the road remains littered with trash, exhibiting negligence. Residents cite untimely clearance of waste dumped outside the bins as reason for the squalor.

Adding to these woes is the dismal state of street lighting: a majority of lamps on this road are damaged. The resulting darkness compromises the safety of residents and hampers their daily activities, particularly the elderly, who frequently visit the temple and the park nearby. The residents primarily rely on the light coming from buildings and houses in the street.

Priya, a resident, highlights the challenges faced by the community, emphasising its impact on the overall quality of life of the residents.

Residents have requested GCC to prioritise the revamping of civic systems at North Avenue, ensuring efficient waste management and adequate street lighting for the welfare of all residents.

