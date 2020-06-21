‘Best time to start yoga’

International Yoga Day celebrated by students at Sevalaya Kasava Centre on Sunday. Special arrangement

CHENNAI

21 June 2020 23:25 IST

A subdued International Yoga Day amidst intense lockdown

Last International Yoga Day, hundreds thronged the beaches and schools to practise and celebrate this ancient art form.

Amidst the intense lockdown, this year it has been a lot subdued, with mostly online sessions.

Says Balaji K, a 44-year-old yoga therapist and trainer, “This time, I barely saw any interaction. Of course, people are occupied with a host of problems. But it is more so a reason why now everyone should take to yoga.”

Advertising

Advertising

“With stress and anxiety shrouding people’s minds, people can begin with pranayama and suryanamaskar,” says Mr. Balaji who gave up a lucrative career in marketing and turned into a yoga therapist more than a decade ago.

Harini Ravi, another yoga instructor from the city, also recalls the city had played host to several events last year including the Elliots beach where several people came together to practice Suryanamaskar.

"This year though, there were many live online sessions. Through the last few months, there are several people who have sought yoga as a means to de-stress and relieve anxiety," says Ms Harini, who has been conducting online classes since March.

New normal

Some of the yoga trainers say, there were online classes and some of them delivered talks through the day. Though online classes may be different from physical class, people may have to adapt to this new normal.

Padmini Narendran, a 62-year-old yoga therapist with Krishnamacharya Yoga Mandiram, says, “I delivered a few talks to some corporate companies, talking to them about what a significant role yoga will now play in reducing stress now.

“We had a lot of online classes through the day as well. Online classes have a few challenges but this is the way forward now and more people can sit at home and learn. This is a great relaxing regimen and it is more important now more than ever to de-stress through yoga,” she adds.