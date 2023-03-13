March 13, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

The significance of safety at worksites and the need to nurture a culture of following safety norms was stressed at a safety conference organised for the managements of oil and gas industries on Monday.

Md. Nasimuddin, Additional Chief Secretary for Labour Welfare and Skill Development department, said the best safety practices must be followed in every factory and the safety agenda must be prioritised during the Board of Directors meeting. The conference was jointly organised by Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health and Indian Oil Corporation, Tamil Nadu.

M.V. Senthilkumar, Director of Industrial Safety and Health, who released the safety booklet for oil and gas industries, insisted on training of workers and creating accident-free State.

Arvind Kumar, Managing Director, CPCL, elaborated on the safety practices followed at CPCL. Nearly 125 participants from oil and gas industries across the State were at the seminar.

V.C. Ashokan, Executive Director, IOC Ltd, and M.V. Karthikeyan, Joint Director of Industrial Safety and Health, Tiruvottiyur, were present.

