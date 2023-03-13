ADVERTISEMENT

‘Best safety practices must be followed in every factory’

March 13, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The significance of safety at worksites and the need to nurture a culture of following safety norms was stressed at a safety conference organised for the managements of oil and gas industries on Monday.

Md. Nasimuddin, Additional Chief Secretary for Labour Welfare and Skill Development department, said the best safety practices must be followed in every factory and the safety agenda must be prioritised during the Board of Directors meeting. The conference was jointly organised by Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health and Indian Oil Corporation, Tamil Nadu.

M.V. Senthilkumar, Director of Industrial Safety and Health, who released the safety booklet for oil and gas industries, insisted on training of workers and creating accident-free State.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Arvind Kumar, Managing Director, CPCL, elaborated on the safety practices followed at CPCL. Nearly 125 participants from oil and gas industries across the State were at the seminar.

V.C. Ashokan, Executive Director, IOC Ltd, and M.V. Karthikeyan, Joint Director of Industrial Safety and Health, Tiruvottiyur, were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Chennai

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US