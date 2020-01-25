Besant Nagar beach to host Ploggathon

As many as 3,000 volunteers are expected to participate in Chennai Ploggathon 2020, which will be organised by the Chennai Corporation on February 2.

Speaking at a press conference, Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash said over 1,500 volunteers had already registered for the event at Besant Nagar beach. “It is a run for a healthy, cleaner and greener Chennai. The event will begin at 5 a.m. and end at 8 a.m. The event will create awareness on the role of citizens in solid waste management,” he said. Volunteers are requested to register names at www.chennaiploggathon. com.

Wet waste processing facilities will be ready by year-end.

“We will remove encroachments along the Cooum in two months. More than 15,000 families will be resettled. Simlarly, 25,000 encroachments along Buckingham Canal and 15,000 along the Adyar will be removed,” he said.

The Corporation is planning to develop 1.5 lakh parking slots along the roads, said Mr. Prakash.