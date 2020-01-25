Chennai

Besant Nagar beach to host Ploggathon

As many as 3,000 volunteers are expected to participate in the

As many as 3,000 volunteers are expected to participate in the  

more-in

As many as 3,000 volunteers are expected to participate in Chennai Ploggathon 2020, which will be organised by the Chennai Corporation on February 2.

Speaking at a press conference, Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash said over 1,500 volunteers had already registered for the event at Besant Nagar beach. “It is a run for a healthy, cleaner and greener Chennai. The event will begin at 5 a.m. and end at 8 a.m. The event will create awareness on the role of citizens in solid waste management,” he said. Volunteers are requested to register names at www.chennaiploggathon. com.

Wet waste processing facilities will be ready by year-end.

“We will remove encroachments along the Cooum in two months. More than 15,000 families will be resettled. Simlarly, 25,000 encroachments along Buckingham Canal and 15,000 along the Adyar will be removed,” he said.

The Corporation is planning to develop 1.5 lakh parking slots along the roads, said Mr. Prakash.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 25, 2020 1:04:09 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/besant-nagar-beach-to-host-ploggathon/article30647602.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY