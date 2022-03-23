March 23, 2022 01:49 IST

Saravanan, alias ‘Benze’ Saravanan, 43, the owner of Benze Vacation Club was arrested by Central Crime Branch (CCB) on charges of cheating a hotel owner to the tune of ₹80 lakh.

Police said the complainant Sabari Ganesh, 33, runs a hotel in Coimbatore and was looking for a place in the city to set up a restobar. Saravanan approached Ganesh and offered to provide place and bar licence for a fee. As Saravanan demanded money for creating interior infrastructure for the bar, Ganesh gave him ₹ 80 lakh in instalments from 2018. Even after receipt of the amount, Saravanan failed to initiate work on the resto bar and refused to return the amount he received.

Based on Ganesh's complaint, the Entrustment Document Fraud Wing-II of CCB registered a case and arrested Saravanan.