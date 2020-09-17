Chennai

Benguluru-Danapur special train via Chennai from Sept. 21

A weekly special train between Bengaluru and Danapur in Bihar is set to be operated via Jolarpettai, Arakkonam and Chennai Central station. The special train would be launched on September 21.

The weekly special train (06509/06510) would have stops at Jolarpettai Junction, Katpadi Junction, Arakkonam, Dr. MGR Chennai Central, Vijayawad, Warangal, Balharshah, Nagpur, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Satna, Prayagraj Chheoki, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya and Ara.

It would be operated from Bengaluru on Mondays and reach Danapur on Wednesdays and in the return direction, the special train would start on Wednesdays to reach Bengaluru on Fridays.

