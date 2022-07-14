Bengaluru man arrested for burglaries in Chennai

Special Correspondent July 14, 2022 20:44 IST

A man from Bengaluru was arrested for stealing cash from a toy shop and a cloth shop in Parry’s Corner Chennai

The Flower Bazaar Police on Thursday arrested a man from Bengaluru for allegedly committing burglaries after breaking open the locks of shops in Parry's Corner. The police said on July 1, the locks of a toy shop run by Moosa Mohammed, 62, were broken open and ₹1.40 lakh was burgled. The next day, ₹5 lakh was stolen from adjacent cloth shop owned by Mukesh. Both cases were taken up by Flower Bazaar Police. On scrutiny of CCTV footage, the police found a man committing the offence and using the registration number of car which he was driving, the police traced the accused. He was identified as N. Anand of C.K. Palayam, Bengaluru, and arrested him. The police recovered ₹3.99 lakh, three mobile phones, an SUV, iron rods, gloves and masks which were used by him for committing the crime. He had 10 criminal cases against him in Bengaluru and five in Hosur. He was remanded in judicial custody.



