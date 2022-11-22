Bengaluru Highway service lane turns risky for motorists in Vellore

November 22, 2022 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - Vellore

More than three months after the new traffic changes came into force from September 11, the narrow service lane along the Chennai - Bengaluru Highway (NH 48) between Sathuvachari and the Collectorate remains chaotic and risky for motorists.

This is mainly due to the continuous use of the service lane by buses including town and company vehicles which violates the existing traffic changes. Such vehicles are banned from using the service lane to allow smooth flow of traffic especially during rush hour. “Despite the presence of traffic police personnel, traffic moves at snail’s pace on the service lane, mainly due to buses. Heavy vehicles like buses should be banned from using the narrow lane,” said K. Sumathi, a motorist.

As per new traffic changes, which was introduced to ease traffic flow around the Green Circle, all heavy vehicles coming from Chennai including buses and lorries have to proceed straight on the highway and take the service lane near a petrol pump after the Green Circle. These vehicles then should take a ‘U’ turn below the road over bridge (ROB) on the service lane to reach Katpadi via the new bus terminus.

Other vehicles like cars, auto rickshaws and two-wheelers should take the service lane at Sathuvachari to reach Green Circle. The arrangement is to ensure smooth flow of traffic along the service lane and the roundabout.

Of late, government and company buses have been using the service lane at Sathuvachari, resulting in traffic along the stretch. In fact, two traffic booths (Sathuvachari and Collectorate) with police are in place to prevent such traffic violations. Initially, the bus stop on the service lane at Sathuvachari was removed to prevent slow movement of traffic and also ensure safety of pedestrians, who use the subway. Slowly, town buses started to halt near the subway after it began to use the service lane.

Motorists said the district police should prevent heavy vehicles from using the service lane to ensure safety of motorists and pedestrians.

“We will inform the SP about the issue. Necessary steps will be taken thereafter,” said a police officer, when contacted.

