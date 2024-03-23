Bengaluru blast: NIA probing possible Chennai links of suspects, say police sources

March 23, 2024 01:03 am | Updated 01:03 am IST - CHENNAI

The National Investigation Agency is probing possible links of suspects in the Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case in Chennai, police sources said on Friday.

The sources said that the NIA officials were looking at the possibility of the prime suspect or his associates visiting Chennai weeks before the blast was triggered in the cafe that left at least 10 people injured on March 1, 2024.

After taking over investigation in the case, the central agency published the photo of the suspect and announced a cash reward of ₹10 lakh for any information leading to his arrest.

While police officials in Chennai said they had no information about any NIA operation in the city, a senior police officer dismissed reports on social media that two suspects in the case had stayed in a lodge in Triplicane for about two months.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another police officer said that investigators were probing whether the accused persons visited Chennai before or after the blast occurred. “It appears that they transited through Chennai but it can’t be confirmed unless concrete evidence is obtained”, the officer said.

In any case, the investigators would probe and rule out all angles arising out of technical evidence or intelligence inputs. The State intelligence was coordinating with the national agency in the case, the officer, who did not want to be quoted, said.

However, the sources said the Special Division of the Special Branch CID was enquiring into an input that two persons had stayed in the city and visited a mall. They were perusing CCTV footage recorded in suspected locations to corroborate the information.

The Tamil Nadu angle in the blast made news after Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje controversially said “people from Tamil Nadu, who come to Karnataka, get trained in Tamil Nadu and plant bombs in Karnataka.”

After Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin strongly condemned the remarks, the Union Minister apologised for her statement.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.