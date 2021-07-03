Being ready to face the future

03 July 2021 12:51 IST

Having started a slew of initiatives to help the community fight the virus, The Bengal Association is now working on augmenting some of them

When 63-year-old Timir Bhattacharya tested COVID-positive in April, his daughters, who were not staying with him, got anxious. Cases were on the rise in Chennai and before there was a need for an oxygen cylinder, they procured one for their dad as a precautionary measure.

“Thankfully, my oxygen levels did not go below 90 and I did not have to use the equipment,” says Bhattacharya, a resident of Chembarambakkam.

Bhattacharya did not want to keep the 30-litre cylinder that came with a spanner, mask and oxygen flow meter unutilised. He donated it to The Bengal Association Trust that has been running a raft of “COVID Response” initiatives to help the community as well as those in utmost need.

“I have recovered and I do not think it is right to stock it for future use when many are struggling to find one, so I have given it to the association,” says Bhattacharya.

Similarly, Dr. Debashish Roy, chairman of the Trust, donated a 10-litre medical grade oxygen concentrator when he came to know that members were looking to procure one.

Anticipating a third wave, The Trust’s office at Giri Road in T. Nagar has kept these medical equipment ready for people in need.

“We are also looking at setting up a temporary arrangement where medicine that are in short supply can be arranged,” says Soumya Guha Thakurta, secretary of the Association.

For the 350-member strong Bengal Association, this and various other initiatives taken to help families tide over the crisis has proved timely.

For the oxygen cylinder and concentrator, they received many enquiries, some wanting to keep them on stand-by. But only with the approval by its panel of doctors is the equipment given for use.

Since April, the “COVID Response” team received 25 requests from people seeking help in finding a hospital bed. Ten of these requests were met.

For COVID-related trauma, a telephonic consultation was arranged with a doctor on call apart from a tele-consultation tie-up with a private hospital.

For those on home quarantine, home delivery options of people serving Bengali cuisine were shared in the WhatsApp groups.

“Over 70 per cent of the care receivers were non-members and non-Bengalis,” says Soumya Guha Thakurta.

“We plan to keep these initiatives going. In fact, we plan to add to the list of numbers of those supplying food to people on quarantine,” he says. Webinars of post-COVID care and other aspects of the pandemic are among what is planned for the coming weeks.