Beginners programme in Japanese to be held

Staff Reporter August 20, 2022 22:41 IST

The 10-month course will start in the last week of August

The language school of the Indo-Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry will conduct a beginners programme in Japanese in the last week of August. This will be a 10-month course and both online and offline classes are available, according to a press release. At the end of the course, the students will be equipped to take up the N5 level of the Japanese-Language Proficiency Test of the Japan Foundation in July 2023. For further details, contact: 044-48556140/9884394717.



