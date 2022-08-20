Beginners programme in Japanese to be held
The 10-month course will start in the last week of August
The language school of the Indo-Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry will conduct a beginners programme in Japanese in the last week of August.
This will be a 10-month course and both online and offline classes are available, according to a press release. At the end of the course, the students will be equipped to take up the N5 level of the Japanese-Language Proficiency Test of the Japan Foundation in July 2023.
For further details, contact: 044-48556140/9884394717.
