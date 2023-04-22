ADVERTISEMENT

Beautification of Vyasarpadi flyover likely to be completed in 20 days

April 22, 2023 12:54 am | Updated 12:54 am IST - CHENNAI

Corporation officials say the encroachments under the two arms of the flyover had been cleared after a lot of effort; a voluntary organisation has suggested creation of a badminton court in the vacant space

The Hindu Bureau

The space beneath the Vyasarpadi flyover is being spruced up and the work is likely to be completed in 20 days. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

More than five years after it was thrown open to the public, Vyasarapadi flyover is being beautified with the debris and old vehicles parked under it being removed.

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has taken up beautification work under the two arms of the flyover connecting Basin Bridge — one leading to Sathyamurthy Nagar and the other to Erukkancheri High Road.

While the debris under the flyover had been lying for many years, two-wheelers confiscated by the police were parked in the available spaces beneath the structure. The Corporation officials pointed out that they were able to clear the encroachments under the two arms of the flyover after a lot of effort.

“We have taken up beautification work of the flyover. We have filled the space with soil. The work includes paintings on the pillars and walking paths in the bays with tree plantation. Work is in progress on both stretches and will be completed in 20 days,” M. Sivaguru Prabakaran, Regional Deputy Commissioner (North), GCC, said.

A few residents pointed out that the space beneath the flyover had not been maintained for a number of years. Unused vehicles were piling up over the years.

Playing space sought

N. Umapathy, a resident of B. Kalyanapuram and founder of Slum Children Sports Talent and Education Development Society, suggested that the Corporation could earmark space for children to play badminton under the arm leading to Sathyamurthy Nagar.

“There is an elevated space where fencing can be done and a court-like space for playing badminton could be created. We are ready to safeguard and maintain such a facility,” Mr. Umpathy added.

