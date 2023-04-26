ADVERTISEMENT

Beautification of Kasimedu beach to begin in 3 months, says Minister P.K. Sekarbabu

April 26, 2023 12:29 am | Updated 12:29 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) will start work on the development of the Kasimedu beach in north Chennai in three months, said CMDA and HR & CE Minister P.K. Sekarbabu.

Inspecting the site on Tuesday, the Minister said the detailed project report for the beautification of Kasimedu beach would be readied, and the estimates would be prepared after clearing the encroachments. The beach would be developed at an estimate of ₹6 crore. “At least 100 families will be rehabilitated in the area for the development of the beach. They will get alternative housing,” he said.

Mr. Sekarbabu and senior officials, including Housing Secretary Apoorva and CMDA Member Secretary Anshul Mishra, inspected the four locations in North Chennai on Tuesday in order to execute the Budget announcements of the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority for the financial year of 2023-24.

Following the directions of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, the Minister announced about 50 schemes for the CMDA for FY 2023-24. Of these, 34 pertained to the development of 26 Assembly constituencies in the Chennai Metropolitan Area that will be taken up in the first phase.

He also conducted site inspections for establishing a rehabilitation centre for the differently abled and a physiotherapy and dialysis centre in Kondithope at an estimate of ₹10 crore. Mr. Sekarbabu also inspected the site for modernisation of the Tondiarpet bus depot into a modern bus stand and depot at an estimate of ₹25 crore. 

The development of a community hall at Moolakothalam, Royapuram zone, will be taken up at an estimated cost of ₹6 crore. Mayor R. Priya was present.

