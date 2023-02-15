HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Beautification of bridges to be taken up under Singara Chennai 2.0 project

The MRTS bridge near the Veeranganai Odai in Adyar to have plantation of saplings with automatic watering, pavements, lighting and a fountain, all estimated to cost ₹131 lakh

February 15, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The Greater Chennai Corporation proposes to take up renovation of bridges under the Singara Chennai 2.0 and Namakku Naame Thittam.

The Greater Chennai Corporation proposes to take up renovation of bridges under the Singara Chennai 2.0 and Namakku Naame Thittam. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Greater Chennai Corporation has announced beautification works such as adding artificial lights, fountains and plants to the space under the bridges under the Singara Chennai 2.0 project at a cost of ₹25 crore.

Under the MRTS bridge in Alandur zone, plants, lawns, colourful paintings and setting up an artificial fountain are being carried out at a cost of ₹12 lakh.

In Adyar, under the MRTS near Veerangal Odai, plantation of saplings with automatic watering, pavements, lighting and a fountain had been sanctioned ₹131 lakh.

The work has been taken up under the Singara Chennai 2.0 and Namakku Naame Thittam projects. Seats for the public and stainless steel handrails will be installed. The same features will be installed under the Puzhuthivakkam MRTS stations at a cost of ₹41.25 lakh.

Related Topics

Chennai / Chennai Corporation

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.