Beautification of bridges to be taken up under Singara Chennai 2.0 project

February 15, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation has announced beautification works such as adding artificial lights, fountains and plants to the space under the bridges under the Singara Chennai 2.0 project at a cost of ₹25 crore.

Under the MRTS bridge in Alandur zone, plants, lawns, colourful paintings and setting up an artificial fountain are being carried out at a cost of ₹12 lakh.

In Adyar, under the MRTS near Veerangal Odai, plantation of saplings with automatic watering, pavements, lighting and a fountain had been sanctioned ₹131 lakh.

The work has been taken up under the Singara Chennai 2.0 and Namakku Naame Thittam projects. Seats for the public and stainless steel handrails will be installed. The same features will be installed under the Puzhuthivakkam MRTS stations at a cost of ₹41.25 lakh.