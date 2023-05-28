Beating the odds, differently abled student now looks forward to pursuing a course in commerce in college

May 28, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

With college admissions in full swing, M. Elanthamizhan is hopeful of getting a chance to pursue a course in commerce. The 18-year-old student from Chennai, who was left with limited mobility in his arms and legs following a freak accident in his early childhood, has scored 495 out of 600 marks in the recent Class XII board exams.

As a differently abled candidate, he took up both the Class XI and XII exams with the help of a scribe. “Accountancy is my favourite subject, and I hope to pursue a B.Com course. In the future though, I have hopes of studying for and clearing the civil services examinations,” he said.

“We once lived in S.V. Palayam in Kallakurichi district. When he was seven years old, he was bitten by a snake. This affected his central nervous system, impairing his motor skills and mobility from the neck down,” said M. Murugan, Mr. Elanthamizhan’s father. He was initially bed-ridden and could only consume liquids for the first six months before occupational and physical therapy began to slowly help.

A student of Raja Muthiah Boys Higher Secondary School in Raja Annamalai Puram, Mr. Elanthamizhan credits his teachers and peers for helping him through school. “While I can’t write, I would observe in class and then study from my textbooks. My peers would share notes if needed, and my friend Monish would help me through the day at school – helping me walk and eat lunch,” he said.

Mr. Murugan, a former special education teacher, and his wife A. Uma, who is also qualified in teaching, have worked on helping their son with his academics. Despite setbacks, financial constraints and a gap year, his family was keen on Mr. Elanthamizhan continuing with his education.

“We moved to Chennai when he was eight years old. When he had to take an year and a half off from school, we enrolled him in a learning centre, where he finished his primary schooling,” Mr. Murugan said. He recalled the initial struggles they had in finding a mainstream school that would take in Mr. Elanthamizhan, whose limited mobility meant he would have to walk with support and would not be able to write or use his hands well.

His parents are very happy with his academic performance. “Even the scribes he was assigned during the exams tell us how keen he was on studying well. In school as well, he was immensely encouraged, and this motivated him.” Ms. Uma said. As Mr. Elanthamizhan’s parents continue to apply to colleges for him to pursue a course of his choice, they hope for an inclusive environment there where he can study well.