Beat the stress, indulge in self-love at Car-Free Sundays

It was a riot of colour with the children flocking the art corner right.

Peppy Kollywood, Tollywood and Bollywood greeted people at Elliot’s Beach, Besant Nagar, this Sunday at The Hindu Car-Free Sundays (CFS).

ADVERTISEMENT

Dance session attracted many young participants.

The public were looking forward to having an energic Sunday post CFS as they are gearing up for Deepavali shopping. Thanks to Cult-fit high energy dance fitness engagement with the crowd, the participants felt rejuvenated.

Stretching exercises prepared the participants for an active Sunday.

The winner of obstacle course race M. Rajan took home a new Hercules bicycle worth ₹15,000. The first runner-up R. Saravanan got a Hercules voucher worth ₹8,500.

M. Rajan winner of the obstacle race with his prize.

Children were hooked to the storytelling session by Janaki Sabesh. Many parents felt storytelling was a great tool to connect with the children as it helps promote their cognitive development.

ADVERTISEMENT

Janaki Sabesh struck a chord with her listeners with beautiful stories.

Silambam coaching was organised by Champions Cross Institute of Martial Arts.

Carrom enthusiasts had a fruitful session

Long queues were seen at the chess station, the art corner, basketball and badminton as people waited for their turn patiently and, in the meantime, cheering the other players.

RJ Shakti of Radio City pepped up the proceedings with her young listeners.

Radio City’s RJ Shakti had an entertaining and interactive live session with the public.

Participants gave their best in the obstacle course race.

G Square Housing is the title sponsor for Car-Free Sundays organised by The Hindu in association with the Greater Chennai Traffic Police, and powered by Hercules Bicycles.

Radio City is the radio partner. Cult.fit is the fitness partner.

“Car-free Sundays are a motivator for my daughters and me to wake up early. My daughters like to see happy faces in the morning and love interacting and dancing with them. We have never missed a weekend. Car-Free Sundays have become a Sunday routine for us”S. SureshSaidapet

“Badminton and book wall are my favourites. I like sitting and reading all The Hindu’s books. I also like the storytelling session; it is so much fun.”SanjayClass 8

“The sounds of people clapping, hooting and laughing are therapeutic. It’s a brief yet great relief from traffic, stress and hustle”Jamal Rayapuram

“This event is a good start to a positive week. I am a huge fan of the Zumba session here”Praveena SOMR