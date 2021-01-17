Beaches, parks deserted on Kaanum Pongal

Govt. bans entry to prevent spread of COVID-19

Marina, the world’s second largest beach, other beaches and parks, including Guindy and Vandalur, wore a deserted look on the day of Kaanum Pongal on Saturday as the government had banned public entry in view of the pandemic.

The State government had banned public entry into the Vandalur Arignar Anna Zoological Park, tourist destinations in Mamallapuram, the national park in Guindy, Marina and other beaches from Friday to Sunday. The decision was taken since the crowds that usually gather on the occasion of Kaanum Pongal could lead to the spread of COVID-19.

The police made elaborate security arrangements. Barricades were erected all along Beach Road and personnel were deployed in large numbers.

Joint Commissioner of Police, East, R. Sudhakar said, “We deployed our personnel at every point. Personnel from the mounted horse unit also patrolled the beach.We took every effort to keep people away and they cooperated.”

Service roads and the Loop Road off Marina beach were blocked with iron barricades. Similar arrangements were put in place on Elliot’s beach, Neelankarai, Thiruvanmiyur, Palavakkam and Kanathur.