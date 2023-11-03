HamberMenu
Beaches in Chennai and added areas likely to get eco-friendly facelift in Third Master Plan

Sectoral meeting for the preparation of a vision document was organised with officials of civic agencies discussing the challenges pertaining to ecology, climate change, urban growth, among others

November 03, 2023 11:52 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The Corporation in coordination with the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority will prepare coastal development plans for Ennore, Besant Nagar, Kovalam, and Marina. Photo: File

The Corporation in coordination with the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority will prepare coastal development plans for Ennore, Besant Nagar, Kovalam, and Marina. Photo: File | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

Chennai and its extended areas are likely to get 20 beaches with eco-friendly infrastructure along 52 km of coastline, according to data compiled ahead of the preparation of a vision document for the Third Master Plan (2027-2046) for the Chennai Metropolitan Area.

At a sectoral meeting for the preparation of the vision document held on Friday, officials of Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and other civic agencies participated in group discussions over issues and challenges pertaining to ecology, environment, urban growth, natural resources, and climate change.

Based on the studies conducted, civic bodies such as the GCC are expected to coordinate with the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) in the implementation of beach beautification projects. While the beautification project for Marina beach was implemented by the GCC several years ago, projects for beaches in several other zones is expected to start in 2024, following an announcement by CMDA and HR and CE Minister P.K. Sekarbabu. Work on the preparation of a coastal development plans for Ennore, Besant Nagar, Kovalam, and Marina has been taken up. Government lands near beaches will be identified for the development of world-class visitor facilities.

CMDA Member Secretary Anshul Mishra said civic agencies should take all possible steps to protect the environment, mitigate the challenges of climate change, and, at the same time, not compromise the productivity of the city. “A lot of people come here for their livelihoods. So, we have to understand the potential of urban areas, and understand the benefit of urbanisation. If we are urbanising, we should minimise the damage to the environment and take all necessary steps to protect it. That is the challenge we are facing today,” he said.

CMDA Chief Planner N. Ravikumar said the authority had started preparation of the Coastline Development Plans to provide world-class facilities while preserving the ecosystem. “Community participation in the planning process will be crucial to implementing the project without harming the environment,” he said, and added, “The aim is to create a city that is sustainable, healthy, and environment friendly.” 

