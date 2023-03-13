ADVERTISEMENT

Beach-cleaning robot, solar-powered electric vehicle among 70 student-led tech projects showcased at IIT Madras 

March 13, 2023 11:41 am | Updated 11:41 am IST - CHENNAI

The projects were showcased at the Centre for Innovation’s open house at the Institute on Sunday

The Hindu Bureau

IIT Madras. File | Photo Credit: VELANKANNI RAJ B

A total of 70 student-led tech projects were on display at the Centre for Innovation (CFI), of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras’ (IIT-Madras) open house on Sunday. The innovations included 3-D printing, astronomy and AI/ML to drones, autonomous vehicles, hyperloop and techno-entertainment projects.

The open house provides the students with an opportunity to share their work with industry professionals, investors and potential collaborators, besides alumni. So far, over 100 patents and many student-led start-ups have originated from the CFI. 

Institute Director V. Kamakoti said the innovative ideas that the students demonstrated could translate into products of societal importance.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the new products on display were an electric-powered Formula race car; solar powered electric vehicle; a robot that mimics a fish’s movement using soft robotics; an autonomous beach-cleaning robot that removes debris from beaches; a glove that provides force, temperature and texture for immersive virtual reality; a drone for afforestation in difficult-to-reach areas and a 3-D printer that directly uses environment-friendly pellets.

Faculty advisor Prabhu Rajagopal said the CFI had 15 clubs dedicated to hobby activities and six competition teams.

The CFI was founded in 2008, along with three clubs.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US