Beach-cleaning robot, solar-powered electric vehicle among 70 student-led tech projects showcased at IIT Madras 

March 13, 2023 11:41 am | Updated 11:41 am IST - CHENNAI

A total of 70 student-led tech projects were on display at the Centre for Innovation (CFI), of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras’ (IIT-Madras) open house on Sunday. The innovations included 3-D printing, astronomy and AI/ML to drones, autonomous vehicles, hyperloop and techno-entertainment projects.

The open house provides the students with an opportunity to share their work with industry professionals, investors and potential collaborators, besides alumni. So far, over 100 patents and many student-led start-ups have originated from the CFI.

Institute Director V. Kamakoti said the innovative ideas that the students demonstrated could translate into products of societal importance.

Among the new products on display were an electric-powered Formula race car; solar powered electric vehicle; a robot that mimics a fish’s movement using soft robotics; an autonomous beach-cleaning robot that removes debris from beaches; a glove that provides force, temperature and texture for immersive virtual reality; a drone for afforestation in difficult-to-reach areas and a 3-D printer that directly uses environment-friendly pellets.

Faculty advisor Prabhu Rajagopal said the CFI had 15 clubs dedicated to hobby activities and six competition teams.

The CFI was founded in 2008, along with three clubs.