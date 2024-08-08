GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Beach cleaning machines needing repair

Published - August 08, 2024 01:19 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Some of the beach cleaning machines of Greater Chennai Corporation are not in good condition as the comb that collects waste is rusted and unusable, according to higher authorities. Inspection will be taken up soon, said Commissioner J.Kumaragurubaran.

The cleaning operations have been undertaken with nine machines — five at Marina Beach, three at Besant Nagar Beach, and one at Palavakkam Beach. According to the Mechanical Department, these machines were deployed depending on the needs of the respective zones, based on requests from assistant engineers.

“There are five machines for Marina Beach. In four of the five machines, 90% of the projecting comb picks the waste, debris and rubble from the beach sand, is damaged. There is no use running this machine on the beach as it collects neither garbage nor debris. These machines need to be replaced,” the official stated.

S.Thanigaivel, 40, a resident of Triplicane, said one machine for Besant Nagar Beach is seen used daily in the early mornings, which is insufficient and suggested deploying it at least three times a day. The concerned assistant engineer was not willing to comment on the issue.

Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J.Kumaragurubaran said the respective officials had been warned to take measures for repairing the machines.

