Chennai

Beach clean-up near Ashtalakshmi Temple on June 19

A beach clean-up activity has been organised near the Ashtalakshmi temple between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. on June 19.

This is the initiative of G-Square Group and The Hindu and is part of beach clean-up campaign under the theme “Team Up to Clean Up, My City, My Coast, My Environment”.

Volunteers may register for the activity online at bit.ly/GQTHBC2 or scan the QR code. For details, call 87786 56539.

Beach clean-up activity has been planned on June 26 at Pattinapakkam and on July 3 at Injambakkam.

The Environmentalist Foundation of India is the knowledge partner of this initiative.


