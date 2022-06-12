Beach clean-up exercise held at Tiruvottiyur

Volunteers at the clean-up exercise on the Tiruvottiyur beach.

June 12, 2022 23:56 IST

Event organised by The Hindu and G Square group

Around 125 volunteers took part in the beach clean-up exercise “Team up to clean-up. My City. My Coast. My Environment” at the Tiruvottiyur beach, organised by G Square Group and The Hindu on Sunday morning.

They collected over 1,300 kg of trash, including footwear, food wrappers, discarded furniture parts, glass bottles, plastics and polythene bags. Subsequently, the waste was segregated. According to a press release, the clean-up was conducted to educate members of the public on the need to keep beaches clean as it has an impact on the marine life.

The Hindu and G Square Group will conduct beach clean-up activities on June 19 at Ashtalakshmi Temple beach; at Pattinapakkam beach on June 26; and at Injambakkam beach on July 3.

Environmentalist Foundation of India (EFI) is the Knowledge Partner of the event, the release said. For details, contact: 87786 56539. Volunteers can register for the event at bit.ly/GQTHBC2 or scan the QR code.