Beach clean-up drive to be held at Injambakkam

Staff Reporter July 01, 2022 19:36 IST

The event will be conducted on July 3 from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

The G Square Group and The Hindu will organise a beach clean-up drive at Injambakkam on July 3 between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. Volunteers are invited to take part in the event ‘Team up To Clean Up: My city, My Coast, My Environment’, according to a press release. The Environmentalist Foundation of India is the knowledge partner of this initiative, the release said. For details, call: 87786 56539. To register, visit: bit.ly/GQTHBC2 or scan the QR code.



