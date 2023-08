August 26, 2023 11:27 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

In honour of Madras Day, a cleaning drive at Elliots Beach was organised by food delivery partner Swiggy, along with Bhumi, a city-based NGO.

Around 100 delivery executives from Swiggy and other local team members participated in the cleaning drive for a cleaner and greener Chennai. The waste collected was segregated by weight and recyclability, and then handed over to the local authorities for disposal and recycling.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.