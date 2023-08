August 26, 2023 11:27 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

In honour of Madras Day, a cleaning drive at Elliots Beach was organised by food delivery partner Swiggy, along with Bhumi, a city-based NGO.

Around 100 delivery executives from Swiggy and other local team members participated in the cleaning drive for a cleaner and greener Chennai. The waste collected was segregated by weight and recyclability, and then handed over to the local authorities for disposal and recycling.