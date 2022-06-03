Beach clean-up at Thiruvanmiyur on June 5

G Square along with The Hindu is organising the third round of the beach clean-up exercise across Chennai from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Sundays.

The clean-up was organised keeping in mind the growing pollution and contamination of marine resources. Thiruvanmiyur beach will be the hotspot for the clean-up on June 5. Various hotspots including Tiruvottiyur beach (June 12), Ashtalakshmi beach (June 19) and Injambakkam beach (July 3) are set to be a part of the clean-up during June and first week of July.

Volunteers are invited to take part in the event, “Team Up To Clean Up, My City, My Coast, My Environment”.

Environmentalist Foundation of India is the knowledge partner of this initiative.

For details, call 87786 56539. Volunteers can register for the clean-up drive on June 5 at bit.ly/GQTHBC2 or scan the QR code.