Beach clean-up at Pattinapakkam on June 26

The Hindu along with the G-Square Group has been hosting beach clean-up activity in the city from 7 a.m to 9 a.m on Sundays.

This Sunday, the event will be held at Pattinapakkam. Injambakkam beach will be cleaned on July 3. Volunteers are invited to take part in the event being organised with the theme “Team Up To Clean Up, My City, My Coast, My Environment”.

The Environmentalist Foundation of India is the knowledge partner for this initiative.

For details, volunteers may contact 8778656539 and to register for the activity, log on to bit.ly/GQTHBC2 Or scan the QR code.