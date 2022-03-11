Chennai

Beach clean-up at Muttukadu tomorrow

The G Square Group and The Hindu will organise the second round of beach clean-up exercise at six hotspots near Muttukadu along the East Coast Road on March 13.

Volunteers can join the clean-up exercise, which will be held from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. The Environmentalist Foundation of India is the knowledge partner for the event.

The clean-up exercise will be held on March 20 at Kovalam Beach and on March 27 at Panaiyur Beach. For more details, please call 8778656539. To volunteer and visit, please register: bit.ly/GQTHBC2 or scan QR Code


