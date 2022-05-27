Be people-friendly, CM tells police

Crime prevention is also the job of the police: Stalin

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin presenting a cheque to Sundammal, mother of K. Sivarajan, a fire fighter in Madurai who died while on duty, during the presentation of police medals in Chennai on Friday. | Photo Credit: S.R. RAGHUNATHAN

Crime prevention is also the job of the police: Stalin

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin wanted the police officials to create good rapport with the public as it would greatly bring down the crimes.

After presenting the awards to 64 police personnel at the medals parade held at the Rajarathinam Stadium in the city on Friday, he said the job of police officers was not only to get punishments for offenders but also to create an environment where crimes should never happen.

He said the government had taken several steps for the police force, including the announcement of weekly off, one-time amount of ₹5,000 for COVID-19 relief work, increasing the allowance from ₹800 to ₹1,000, issuing of 1,132 appointment orders to legal heirs of the deceased police personnel and the creation of two new police commissionerates of Avadi and Tambaram.

The State government has proposed to increase the prize money to police medal winners on a par with the amount given by the Centre for President’s Medal winners.

The Chief Minister handed over compensation to K. Sundammal, mother of K. Sivarajan, who died while fighting a fire in Madurai. He gave awards to police officers Abhay Kumar Singh, Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, Davidson Devasirvatham, Shailesh Kumar Yadav and Mylvahanan.

Medals were given to police personnel, including those in the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Fire and Rescue Services, Prisons and Correctional Services, Home Guards and Civil Defence, for gallantry, distinguished services, meritorious service and outstanding devotion to duty.

Director-General of Police C. Sylendra Babu said the State government was taking several steps to reform the police force along with recruitment of police personnel and promotions being handed out.

Greater Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal participated in the medal parade function. A total of 320 police officials were presented with medals and certificates.

The Chief Minister was given a ceremonial parade by the various police contingents.