B.E. graduate among seven arrested for peddling ganja

Four persons were rounded up when they were selling the contraband near a school

The police on Monday arrested seven persons, including an engineering graduate and a food delivery executive, for procuring ganja from Andhra Pradesh and selling it to customers on Rajiv Gandhi Salai.

As part of a crackdown, Semmancheri police mounted surveillance on the movement of suspicious persons and rounded up four persons who were selling the contraband near a school on Monday. The police seized 10.5 kg ganja and 150 ml hashish oil from them. The names of the arrested were given as K. Pugazh Germonone, 26, V. Arun, 29, of TNHB Colony, Sholinganallur, S. Navodit, 23, of Anna Nagar and Laxmanan alias Vijay, 27, of Thoraipakkam. According to the police, one of the suspects was an engineering graduate and another was a delivery executive of a food aggregator.

Meanwhile, Chitlapakkam police on Monday arrested three persons and recovered 3 kg of ganja. The suspects A. Alan, 25, of Vandalur, K. Saran Ram, 25, of Chitlapakkam and V. Venkata Nagamanoj, 27, of Virugambakkam who were found selling the contraband.