‘Be entrepreneurs and take country forward’

Students graduating from the SSN Institutions can be proud of the fact that they will be seen as products of a quality institution, not just in Tamil Nadu or India, but across the world, said Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday.

Delivering the graduation address at the 20th Graduation Day on the campus, Mr. Palaniswami lauded the institution for its efforts in providing higher education to students from underprivileged backgrounds.

“The institution provides financial assistance to over 600 students from underprivileged backgrounds every year, to ensure that they are able to pursue higher education. It showcases the lofty ideals of this institution,” Mr. Palaniswami said.

Referring to the permission given to SSN to start a private university, the Chief Minister asked them to start the institute at the earliest, and impart ‘world-class education’, as was envisaged in the permission granted to it.

The Chief Minister also exhorted the graduating students to have hope, cultivate talent and possess strength so that they can overcome obstacles in life.

“I hope that you become entrepreneurs and provide jobs to others, instead of becoming job-seekers, and take our country forward,” said Mr. Palaniswami.

Mr. Palaniswami also distributed medals and certificates to the university and college toppers.