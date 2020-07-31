BCGVL rolls out 4.5 lakh doses for universal immunisation

CHENNAI

Central PSU’s licence was suspended 12 years ago for not adhering to norms

The BCG Vaccine Laboratory (BCGVL), Chennai, rolled out its first batch of 4.5 lakh doses for the universal immunisation programme of the Government of India, 12 years after its manufacturing licence was suspended because of non-compliance with the current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP).

BCGVL plans to supply 170 lakh doses of the vaccine till March 2021.

According to a press release, the lab, under the purview of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, was established in 1948 with assistance from Statens Serum Institut (SSI), Copenhagen, Denmark.

The seed strain used at BCGVL was initially obtained from SSI through the World Health Organisation for production of BCG vaccine against childhood tuberculosis and supply for the immunisation programme.

Because of non-compliance with the cGMP, its manufacturing licence, along with those of other public sector vaccine manufacturing units, was suspended in January 2008.

The suspension was revoked by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in February 2010 on condition that the “laboratory shall ensure that the production is made fully compliant with GMP standards,” the release said.

The construction of a new cGMP facility began in July 2012 and the facility was handed over to BCGVL in March 2016. The operating capacity of the facility is 600 lakh doses.

Quality analysis

The laboratory carried out trial production and vaccines were analysed for quality by the central drug testing laboratory of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).

The State Licensing Authority, the National Regulating Authority - CDSCO and experts from the Central Drugs Laboratory, Kasauli, conducted a joint inspection. After the production facility, production process, records and documents were scrutinised, the commercial licence for manufacture and sale was issued by the State Licensing Authority in October 2019. Three consecutive batches of commercial scale were completed, following which the samples were submitted to CDL, Kausali, in May 2020. CDL certified the batch to be of standard quality in July.

Shanthi Gunasekaran, Deputy Drugs Controller of CDSCO (south zone), flagged off the first batch of vaccine. T.F. Hassan, director-in-charge, and B. Sekar, consultant, BCGVL, were present.