Bays come up at bus stops near Madhavaram terminus

The move is aimed at preventing traffic congestion around the area

A bus bay has been created at a bus stop on both sides of Grand Northern Trunk Road. These two bus stops are found near the newly-opened Madhavaram Mofussil Bus Terminus (MMBT).

The permanent barricades installed by the State Highways are made of steel and would get bus drivers to stop only within the dedicated space.

Traffic congestion near the bus stops is the main reason for installing these barricades. Apparently, the traffic police raised the issue of traffic congestion and accidents, especially at night, due to buses stopping in the middle of the carriageway and hindering the free movement of other vehicles around the Madhavaram roundtana.

With the road space blocked by MTC buses, it is difficult for mofussil buses from MMBT to enter and leave the terminus.

“Having a bus bay helps commuters board their buses safely, and spares the needless hassle of having to run to board their bus,” says S. Praveen, a commuter from Puzhal.

Spread over eight acres, the ₹ 95 crore-Madhavaram bus terminus, built by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), was inaugurated in 2018 to decongest CMBT at Koyambedu.

The single-storey terminus with a basement for two-wheeler parking mostly operates mofussil buses of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) and Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC).

Every day, on an average, around 190 services are operated by APSRTC from the terminus to places like Tirupathi, Nellore, Vijayawada, Kurnool, Visakhapatnam, Puttapathiri, Bhadrachalam and Hyderabad. The TNSTC operates buses mainly to areas in Tiruvallur district along with 77 trips run by the MTC including one MTC bus service between the terminus and CMBT every day.

After the inauguration of moffusil service two years ago, long-distance travellers especially those heading to neighbouring Andhra Pradesh including pilgrim centres like Tirupathi, Kalahasthi and Puttapathiri have been able to board buses from the Madhavaram terminus.