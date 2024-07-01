GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Baya weavers ‘own’ palm tree in Ottiyambakkam again

There was a sneaking fear they had deserted their ‘old home’, but the birds have quelled it, as proved by the new nests on the tree

Published - July 01, 2024 10:34 am IST

Prince Frederick
Prince Frederick
In Ottiyambakkam, the tree, the nests and two male Baya weavers in attendance on June 28, 2024.

In Ottiyambakkam, the tree, the nests and two male Baya weavers in attendance on June 28, 2024. | Photo Credit: PRINCE FREDERICK

Everything about baya weavers has to do with detail and care. The choice of a partner by an individual bird and the choice of a nesting tree collectively by the group are never made flippantly. Baya weavers are finicky about location (a tree ‘teetering’ on the edge of a waterbody and providing in-built protection against predators) and finickier still about supportive infrastructure. They value quick access to nesting material. They end to shack up for the night in the reeds, their much preferred roosting environment. They seek grassy patches for grass seeds to feed on.

Do baya weavers spin the roulette for a nesting tree?

A palm tree in Ottiyambakkam opposite a gated community (Jones Cassia) had planted its feet in just the kind of environment described above. Access to nesting material and food and roosting sites has the assurance of a gilt-edged security. One just has to look around to realise it. A water channel is near-by. Despite the march of “civilisation’, Nature still has a degree of unfettered run in these parts. And unsurprisingly, the baya weavers “owned” the palm tree, and their nests, in use or out of use, would be hanging from the fronds much like decorative baubles from a Christmas tree. But a few months ago, the palm tree was divested of baya weaver nests and one could not help wonder if the birds had checked out of the location due to environmental stressors. One was proved pleasantly wrong when the nests reappeared, the baya weavers responding to the SW monsoon in customary fashion. Like many other avian species, the baya weavers synchronise the breeding schedule with the monsoons, south-west and north-east.

It is time to count baya weaver nests

With nests — the majority of them at the early and middle stages of weaving — hanging once again, and the sight of male baya weavers developing these nests in an air of hope and expectation, the tree has come alive once again.

Related Topics

nature and wildlife

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.