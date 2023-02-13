Battling the biggest menace of Chennai — mosquitoes

February 13, 2023 12:13 am | Updated 12:13 am IST - CHENNAI

Both residents and the Greater Chennai Corporation agree that there is a mosquito menace in the city. Mosquitoes are everywhere — in houses, offices, open spaces and even in the underground trains of Chennai Metro.

In 2022, Ministers handed out mosquito nets to residents living near waterways. However, this year, there is an alarming number of mosquitoes even in parts nowhere near waterbodies. In the past fortnight, the Corporation intensified efforts to control the problem. Officials say the next 10 days will be crucial. Aswin B, a resident of Indira Nagar, says it has never been so bad in the past one-and-a-half years that he has lived in the area. “I invested ₹3,000 in mosquito repellents last month,” said Sekar, a resident of MMDA Colony.

Security guards are among the most affected. Provided with only one repellent coil and a table fan (in some cases), the nights for them are long physical fights with the mosquitoes. Yesyeswini Sarma, a resident of Valsarvakkam for a few years, agrees that the situation is worse. She lives in an independent house with a garden. Gardens tend to attracts mosquitoes.

B. Dhanraj, who has retired as the chief vector control officer from the Corporation, says waterways account for 50% of the mosquitoes, storm water drains 40% and domestic spaces such as tanks and pots 10%.

Drones in action

The Corporation is using six drones to spray repellent along waterways such as the Cooum River and the Buckingham Canal. These drones reach parts of the waterways that are not easily accessible. “Sandbars can form at the mouth of the canal when desilting is not done. This will prevent water discharge to the desired extent,” Mr. Dhanraj says. Sandbar removal is the task of the Water Resources Department; if not done, it will lead to breeding of mosquitoes. Mosquitoes also breed in sewage collected in the storm water drains, he says.

Deepa Hariharan, a neonatologist, says she has mainly seen dengue cases. “Dengue symptoms are so obvious that unless it is a mild case, it is not ignored.” The number of cases has not risen at an alarming rate; but from being a seasonal illness five years ago, dengue occurs all through the year, she says. Aedes aegypti, the mosquito which causes dengue, bites primarily during the day. “If there is more awareness in schools for students to cover up, we could see a dip in cases,” she says.

Saranya Narayan, chief technical director, Neuberg Ehrlich Laboratory, says that since January 15, two cases of malaria have been identified. “This is a fractional increase; but in the next few weeks, we will know whether this is a forerunner of more cases,” she says, pointing out that from August to November, there is a surge in cases.

Is Corporation ready?

With around 3,200 malaria staff, 229 hand-operated fog machines, eight smaller machines, 412 hand-operated insecticide sprayers, 67 vehicle-mounted fumigators and 10 boats to spray waterways, from today, the Corporation seems to be ready. It has started introducing repellent balls and bottles filled with repellent oils to kill larvae in water. “There will be more frequent reviews with zonal health and sanitation officers, and fogging operations will be doubled, to be carried out in the morning and the evening,” Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi says.

The Corporation is handicapped by the absence of larval density studies. These studies would help to ascertain the number of larvae present in an area and prepare a plan accordingly. “We are making sustained efforts in waterways and elsewhere, and we will beat this menace,” says chief vector control officer S. Selvakumar.