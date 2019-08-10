Battle of the Buffet on October 2

The 11th edition of the annual fund raising event, Battle of the Buffet, organised during the DAAN Utsav (Joy of Giving Week) will be held on October 2.

This year, the event will be held at the Chennai Trade Centre. Singer Srinivas and stand-up comedian Alexander will entertain the audience.

Over 80 NGOs are participating this year. To help people donate to their desired NGO, organisers have partnered with letzchange, a crowd sourcing platform.

United Way Chennai will be the organising partner for this event. “Leading hotels will put up stalls for the buffet,” said S. Prasanna, a volunteer. Started in 2009, so far it has raised more than ₹27 crore. The event brings together food and entertainment for donors and NGOs. Last year NGOs and the organisers raised over ₹6 crore through online crowd sourcing platform and corporate social responsibility funds.

Through the funds raised, projects of 32 NGOs, addressing different causes, were identified and supported. The projects are monitored continuously by United Way Chennai.