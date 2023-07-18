ADVERTISEMENT

Battery-operated tourist vehicles to be issued permit without charges

July 18, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The move comes in the wake of the Central government announcement that permits for battery-operated vehicles used for commercial purposes can be issued without collecting any fees

The Commissionerate of Transport and Road Safety has allowed issuing of permits to battery-operated tourist vehicles and those using methanol and ethanol, without collecting any fees.

The move comes in the wake of the Central government announcement that permits for battery-operated vehicles used for commercial purposes can be issued without collecting any fees. The rule came into force on May 1 this year. 

The Transport Commissioner in a circular issued last week to all zonal officers and Regional Transport Officers (RTOs) in the State has given the go ahead for issuing permits for such vehicles, a senior official said. 

The commissioner had earlier written to the State government citing the Central government announcement for making provisions to issue permits to these vehicles without collecting any fees for proper regulation and to avoid confusion among the operators. However, this rule would not be applicable to goods vehicles whose weight is below 3,000 kg. 

Earlier, the Central government guidelines had not differentiated between the use of battery-operated vehicles for personal and commercial purposes. In order to bring a semblance of regulation, it framed guidelines for issuing permits to these vehicles to promote pollution-free environment,, the official said.

