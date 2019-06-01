Battered roads give motoristsa hard time in Tondiarpet

A battered stretch of Ennore High Road makes motoring a risky affair and a nightmare. The stretch facilitates connectivity to Manali, Tondiarpet and Korukkupet.

A number of water tankers take this road to reach Patel Nagar Water Filling Point of the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board.

Motorists swerve left and right to avoid potholes and the battered areas on the stretch much to the dismay of their counterparts and those coming in the opposite direction. Motorcyclists sneak in through narrow gaps.

B. Vijay, a resident of Patel Nagar, Tondiarpet, says, “This has been the state of the road for the last one year. We residents have taken up the issue with the authorities concerned to re-lay the damaged stretch, but no steps has been taken to relay the stretch.”

Other demands by the residents of Patel Nagar include construction of medians and laying speed breakers.

A GCC official, said, “Steps are being taken to prepare an estimate report to re-lay the stretch on the lanes towards Tondiarpet and Manali.”