ADVERTISEMENT

Bathymetric study underway in Pallikaranai marsh to improve ecological functions

Published - September 22, 2024 07:23 am IST - Chennai

Authority has collaborated with the National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR) to investigate multiple locations within the marshland

Geetha Srimathi

The study is being conducted amidst the National Green Tribunal’s insistence on clearly defining the boundaries of the Pallikaranai  marshland to prevent further encroachments. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

In a first, a bathymetric study is under way in and around Pallikaranai marshland to assess the volume of sludge that can be dredged to enhance the marsh’s water holding capacity and ecological functions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bathymetry, which involves measuring underwater topography, is essential for developing comprehensive maps that can aid in determining the water storage capacity and flood patterns. It plays a critical role in wetland design, restoration, land use planning, and legal boundary determinations.

Pallikaranai marsh, which received the Ramsar tag in 2022, continues to face significant anthropogenic pressures, including encroachments and sewage discharge. Deepak Srivastava, Member Secretary of the Tamil Nadu State Wetland Authority, emphasised the study’s importance in addressing the degradation of the marshland.

ADVERTISEMENT

To ensure scientific rigour, the Authority has collaborated with the National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR) to investigate multiple locations within the marshland, he said. The study has so far been carried out in five places, including Elcot, Okkiyam Maduvu, Buckingham Canal, Thangavelu Engineering College, and Pallikaranai marshland.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

M.V. Ramana Murthy, NCCR Director, explained that the study addresses two critical issues — wetland degradation and inadequate flood water drainage. By analysing entry and exit points, the study aims to restore natural inlets and outlets, identifying bottlenecks to maintain optimal water levels. The dredged sludge will be carefully assessed and disposed of in suitable locations, Mr. Murthy said. 

Incidentally, the study is being conducted amidst the National Green Tribunal’s insistence on clearly defining the boundaries of the marshland to prevent further encroachments.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Chennai

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US