ADVERTISEMENT

Basic facilities and safety to be provided for Sabarimala devotees from Tamil Nadu

December 14, 2023 01:05 am | Updated 01:05 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin directed the State’s Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena to speak to his counterpart in Kerala, V. Venu, and request for ensuring safety and basic facilities for Sabarimala pilgrims from Tamil Nadu who are in Kerala, a press release said. Mr. Stalin had received information that the devotees from Tamil Nadu were suffering without basic facilities and, hence, issued the direction. Subsequently, Mr. Meena spoke to Mr. Venu, who assured him of ensuring safety and making all necessary arrangements for these devotees.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US