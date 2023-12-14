Basic facilities and safety to be provided for Sabarimala devotees from Tamil Nadu

December 14, 2023 01:05 am | Updated 01:05 am IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin directed the State’s Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena to speak to his counterpart in Kerala, V. Venu, and request for ensuring safety and basic facilities for Sabarimala pilgrims from Tamil Nadu who are in Kerala, a press release said. Mr. Stalin had received information that the devotees from Tamil Nadu were suffering without basic facilities and, hence, issued the direction. Subsequently, Mr. Meena spoke to Mr. Venu, who assured him of ensuring safety and making all necessary arrangements for these devotees.