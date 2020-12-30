Bars and hotels ordered to close by 10 p.m. today

10,000 police personnel to be deployed to keep a watch on New Year revellers

Commissioner of Police Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal on Wednesday said the movement of people will be curtailed on roads and beaches on Thursday night ahead of New Year and over 10,000 police personnel will be deployed across the city.

Mr. Aggarwal said, “There will be additional deployment of police personnel. We will have additional check points. We will regulate movement of vehicles on Kamarajar Road and East Coast Road since celebration is prohibited on beaches or roads. We will curtail the movement of public in these areas after 10 p.m. Once normal traffic is over on roads, we will close them by putting up iron barricades. We will not allow the roads to be used for any celebration. We have asked all hotels, restaurants, and bars to close by 10 p.m. and not to have any programme after that. They have been told not to organise any party. There are standard protocols for the operation of hotels and restaurants. We will be enforcing them,” he said.

Police warned against organising parties in beach houses, resorts and hotels and warned of appropriate legal action against those who violate the government order.