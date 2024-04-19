Barring a few issues, most parts of South Chennai witnesses smooth polling

April 19, 2024 11:40 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

South Chennai which recorded the lowest voter turnout of a mere 58 per cent in last Lok Sabha election, fared marginally better this time, polling 67.82% as of 7 p.m. on Friday.

In a bid to escape the searing heat, many voters, especially senior citizens, walked in as early as 6.45 p.m. to cast their vote. Seetha Santharaman, 71, said, she deems it important and treats it a privilege to cast her vote: “This is a power vested in us and all of us should come forward to cast our vote.”

After 8 a.m., the constituency saw VIPs coming out to vote, including Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi. Mr. Ravi said, India is the mother of democracy and this is the biggest festival of democracy. “I’m immensely happy and proud to have participated in it. This mark is the most beautiful insignia. I would urge all citizens, especially first time voters, to take part with full enthusiasm,” he said.

Mr. Stalin said, he has exercised his franchise and those with voting rights must come out and vote.

BJP member Khushbu Sundar said, it is important that the city records 90-95 per cent polling and everyone needs to understand the importance of voting.

While until noon, many braved the heat and waited in queues to vote, post noon, it was rather dull for a while and once again voting picked up pace in the evening.

G. Maari, a resident of Saidapet and a conservancy worker, first exercised her franchise and then quickly came to Velachery for her shift. “However busy you may be, but one should never give up the right to vote or boycott it. Each vote counts,” she added.

Many who came to vote spoke about the issues they grapple with and expectations they have with the government. “Price rise is a huge issue and we really hope that whichever government comes to power, they should make essential commodities affordable. More importantly, the cylinder price should be brought down. Only then, the poor can survive,” she added.

Sathiya K., a working professional and a resident of Medavakkam said, there should be more awareness, especially, among the youth, to cast their vote. “Many areas including mine still don’t have access to some of the basic amenities and this needs to change,” she added.

While most of the constituency remained free of any major issue, sources said, at Alwarpet, AIADMK had alleged and complained that a few members of the DMK tried to enter the booth and the police stopped them. Officials are investigating the issue, sources said. Similar to Central and North Chennai, in this constituency too, people faced issues of their names going missing from the electoral rolls.