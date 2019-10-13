Modi-Xi Summit: Barricades, restrictions keep key roads traffic-free

The police maintained a strict vigil on Saturday morning, as Chinese President Xi Jinping’s convoy drove through Rajiv Gandhi Salai and East Coast Road for the second day, to and from Kovalam, where he held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Even the movement of pedestrians was restricted, and roads and service lanes were kept free of vehicles. “Those who were on the roads before the convoy passed were asked to wait in nearby lanes, beyond the barricades. The police did not allow people wearing black shirts to even come near the barricades, since it could be construed as a protest,” said Radha, a resident of Thoraipakkam. An IT professional could not attend an entrance exam after she was made to wait from 7.45 a.m. to 10 a.m. due to the convoy taking the IT corridor.

After the convoy passed, large numbers of pedestrians spilled onto service lanes and the main road, even as they headed to their respective destinations.

Streets and roads of Mamallapuram and southern parts of the city wore a deserted look as most residents in these areas preferred to remain indoors due to police restrictions. Mr. Xi left ITC Grand Chola, where he stayed the night, after a delay of 40 minutes.

Movement of vehicles was stopped half an hour ahead of his departure, and Anna Salai, Gandhi Mandapam Road and GST Road witnessed congestion. There were short traffic hold-ups near Thiruvanmiyur, Sholinganallur, Injambakkam, Kelambakkam and Perumbakkam junctions. Vehicles coming from Puducherry and the southern districts were diverted.

Traditional welcome

The Chinese President was welcomed with traditional nagaswaram and thavil, poikal kuthirai and kavadi aattam performances at Madhya Kailash and Sholinganallur junctions.

Despite restrictions, residents climbed on to building terraces to click pictures and videos of Mr. Xi’s convoy.