Barricades removed at Besant Nagar intersection

The removal of a set of barricades at the intersection of Besant Nagar Third Avenue, Besant Avenue and Fifth Avenue has not gone down well with residents of this locality as well as those frequenting the section. These barricades were removed on September 30 to conduct a marathon. However, after the event, the barricade were not returned to what residents call “their rightful place”. According to them, these barricades had been extremely helpful for pedestrians, as they got motorists to slow down for them.

Right now, one barricade is found near the median on Besant Avenue Road; and another on the pavement of Besant Nagar Third Avenue.

Following the removal of the barricades, the intersection has been witnessing minor accidents frequently.

“Motorists coming from Adyar and heading towards Kalakshetra Colony do not slow down. They swerve to their left and to their right to avoid colliding with motorists coming from Fifth Avenue who take a free left turn,” says G. Krishnan, a resident of Besant Nagar.

Similarly, motorists coming from Fifth Avenue take a free right turn towards Besant Nagar Third Avenue.

Even MTC drivers ride at a breakneck speed.

Two protruding manhole covers at the intersection add to the danger. The speed breakers on the stretch also don’t serve their purpose, say residents.