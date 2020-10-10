Barricades come up on accident-prone Link Road

Barricades placed near one of the intersections on Link Road in Poonamallee. Photo: D. Madhavan

Residents seek installation of street lights; the Poonamallee Municipality cites fund crunch for the delay in installing them

New steel barricades with reflectors have been installed at key intersections on Link Road in Poonamallee to prevent accidents. The local traffic police has come up with this safety measure because many people were driving at a reckless speed as the carriageway is wide. The one-km-long Link Road has been widened and provided with a tiled footpath.

Further, except for the intersections of streets with Link Road, the stormwater drain work has also been completed. The stretch also has a concrete median.

However, residents want installation of street lights at the earliest because accidents occur frequently at the intersections of newly-formed streets with Link Road.

“Street lights have to be installed because stray animals run across the road and motorists are often caught unawares,” says B. Vasanth, a resident of Poonamallee.

The Poonamallee Municipality has to erect lamp posts on the concrete median. However, the installation of street lights is getting delayed purportedly due to funds crunch.

In this respect, a police personnel says, “We are following it up with the Poonamallee Municipality and the State Highways Department. However, steps have been taken to mark zebra-crossings on the intersections of the Link Road and the streets. Unauthorised parking of vehicles on both sides of the stretch, especially at night are being curbed to prevent anti-social activities. Further, a police patrol team has been deployed at the intersection of Link Road and Poonamallee High Road.”

Multi-storey apartment complexes, commercial establishments and a hospital are located along Link Road. As it is off Poonamallee High Road, many use it to reach Porur, St. Thomas Mount, Guindy and Adyar rather than taking other congested roads.

Most of the residents of Link Road work in the factories at Irungattukottai and Sriperumbudur. Besides, a good number of them are employed at DLF IT Park in Ramapuram, around six km from Link Road in Poonamallee.