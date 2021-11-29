‘Bariatric surgery aids long-term weight loss’

Chennai

29 November 2021 01:46 IST

It increases recovery from risk factors

The advantages of bariatric surgery were discussed by a panel of doctors during a webinar titled ‘Advantages of Bariatric surgery’, organised jointly by Naruvi Hospitals and The Hindu on Sunday.

The panelists spoke about obesity and its determinants- Body Mass Index (BMI), waist circumference and waist-hip ratio.

Consultant General and Laparoscopic Surgeon Dr. Tushar Yashwant Sonavane of Naruvi Hospitals, Vellore said, “The magnitude of the problem is high. The world is getting fatter and fatter every day.” He further said 33% of world population (1.2 billion) are either overweight or obese. If steps are not taken, by 2030, 57.8% of world population (3.3 billion) will be obese.

Advertising

Advertising

In India, obesity has more than doubled in the last ten years, which increases the risk of diabetes by 80- 85%. Thirty percent of urban children suffer from obesity, he said.

He explained that obesity could cause pulmonary disease, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, gall bladder issues, gynaecologic abnormalities, idiopathic intracranial hypertension, stroke cataracts, coronary heart diseases and even cancer. He added that medical therapy has limited short-term and almost nolong-term success.

“The chance of a morbidly obese person to reduce weight below 35 BMI is 3% or less. Morbidly obese individuals are not able to exercise enough because of joint pains,” he explained.

The panel said bariatric surgery for morbid obese patients can produce greater long-term weight loss, more physical activity, lower energy intake. It aids recovery from risk factors as diabetes, hypertension, dyslipidemia as compared to standard lifestyle management. The surgery in obese patients was associated with reduction in overall mortality as compared to conventional treatment in contemporaneously matched obesity controls.

Bariatric surgery as compared to intensive medical therapy alone results in superior and sustained glycemic control and weight reduction in three years after intervention, the panel said. Dr. Tushar also said that diseases like asthma, high cholesterol, high BP, stress urinary incontinence, heart diseases, gastroesophageal reflux disease and depression can also be resolved.

Readers can watch the full session at https://bit.ly/3FQXcxy