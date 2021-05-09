Bar Council’s plea to CS

CHENNAI

09 May 2021 05:43 IST

The Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry has urged Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu to issue appropriate instructions to the police and make sure that they do not prevent lawyers from visiting courts or their offices during the strict lockdown to be imposed from May 10 to 24. BCTNP chairman P.S. Amalraj said there should not be any hindrance to lawyers since the judiciary and courts had been exempted from the lockdown.

